FTC robot scrimmage and workshop

Today high school teams from Vermont and Massachusetts are competing in the FIRST Tech Challenge program and robot building workshop.

It's not only the first scrimmage of the 2019-2020 competitive season. Spectators will also hear pit tech talks from teams that participated in the 2019 FTC World Championship and the 2018 World Championship Team.

High school students interested in technology and robotics or want to learn more about FIRST are encouraged to attend.

It takes place from 12 PM to 4 PM at Brattleboro Union High School.