An update now to a Vermont Superintendent's death last week.

Vermont's Health Commissioner says he doesn't believe Hepatitis A was the cause of Franklin West Supervisory Union Superintendent Ned Kirsch's death on April 10th. Kirsch's death was unexpected and came just days after he visited Florida, where his brother and sister-in-law died unexpectedly. Their death was linked to a hepatitis A outbreak.

The official cause and manner of death for Kirsch has not been released yet.