Facebook altering livestream rules after New Zealand mass shooting

Facebook is changing some of its rules in the wake of the mass shooting at a New Zealand mosque.

New rules being put in place by Facebook would have prevented the Christchurch mass shooting suspect from livestreaming the massacre. (Source: Anthony Quintano / CC BY 2.0 / MGN)

Starting Wednesday, people who break Facebook's "most serious policies" will be immediately banned from using Facebook Live for a period of time, such as 30 days.

The company pointed to current community standards that prohibit spreading terrorist propaganda on the social network.

Under the new policy, the alleged Christchurch shooter would not have been able to livestream the massacre from his Facebook account in March.

Facebook's announcement comes ahead of a push by New Zealand and France to encourage tech companies and countries to limit the spread of extremist content online.

The non-binding agreement, called the “Christchurch Appeal,” is expected to be announced Wednesday at a meeting of digital leaders for the group of seven nations.

