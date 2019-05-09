Facebook celebrates new feature with free cupcakes

Thursday morning, Facebook launched a brand new Birthday Stories feature for its mobile app. Throughout your birthday, friends and family will be able to share videos and pictures to your birthday story. This feature is only available on the mobile app for cell phones and the app needs to be updated in order to receive the feature.

On Friday, Facebook is hosting launch parties in 50 bakeries across the country, including My Little Cupcake in Burlington. The staff are baking 1300 birthday cake cupcakes that will be given out for free as people learn about the new feature. The staff at My Little Cupcake are very excited to have been selected, even though there's a lot of baking to do.

"We love any opportunity to share our product with people and giving away free cupcakes is always fun," My Little Cupcake staff member, Sarah Cutler said. "Just because people get excited about it, keep them coming back here for more."

Friday's launch party with the free cupcakes starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 8 p.m. or when all the cupcakes are gone.