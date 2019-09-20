Facebook says it has suspended tens of thousands of apps made by about 400 developers as part of an investigation following the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Starting in March 2018, Facebook started looking into the apps that have access to its users' data. The probe came after revelations that data mining firm Cambridge Analytica used ill-gotten data from millions of Facebook users through an app, then used the data to try to influence U.S. elections.

It led to a massive fallout for Facebook that included CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifying before Congress. The company is still trying to recover its reputation.

Facebook said Friday its investigation is ongoing and it has looked at millions of apps so far.

It says it banned a few apps completely and has filed lawsuits against some.

