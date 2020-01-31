Facing child care crunch, Vt. regulators work to fast track licensing

Help could be on the way for dozens of families whose child care centers are closing this spring. Facing a child care crunch, state officials say they are working to fast track licensing, and other businesses are stepping in to make sure parents and children aren't left in the lurch.

Mornings at the Wolfley household in Montpelier are a bit chaotic, as you might expect with an energetic two-year-old and a puppy.

Hillary Wolfley says her daughter Marion loves to go to her child care center -- Loveworks. But that care could be coming to an end. The Montpelier center told them earlier this month it would be closing on March 13 due to financial pressures.

"We were completely shocked," Wolfley said.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: What were you concerned might happen?

Hillary Wolfley: That we might not find a spot somewhere.

She says she and her husband immediately called around and got on waitlists, hoping they would not have to give up either of their jobs. "You have to do something, Right? If you can't find care anywhere, what else could you do?" Wolfley said.

Help could be on the way for her family and others. We spoke with National Life Group, which owns the building Loveworks operates out of in Montpelier. They say they are actively working with Let's Grow Kids to see if they can continue to provide quality child care in the Montpelier area. National Life officials say for them, it's a workforce issue because many of the families who choose to work here have kids and need child care.

"I mean, it's super critical. To have that continuity of care and to know it's going to happen," said Christel Michaud, director of child care licensing for the the state. She says her department is fast-tracking the applications they've received. She says two existing child care businesses stepped up to take over the two other Loveworks sites in Milton and South Burlington. "They're super-passionate about the profession. They've had success and then they want to meet other community's needs."

That's welcome news to the Hillary Wolfley's family. "That would be wonderful. That would be ideal," she said. Wolfley says they're cautiously optimistic that Marion will be able to stay with the place and teachers she loves.

None of the deals are finalized yet, so the state could not confirm to us which businesses are going to be taking over the Loveworks sites, but they did say they're hopeful that all of that will be done before the March 13 deadline.

