Facing volunteer shortage, town to consider full-time EMTs

Voters in the town of Woodstock are going to be asked to consider funding eight full-time emergency medical technicians to help ensure the Vermont community has enough trained professionals to respond to emergencies.

Woodstock voters are also going to be asked on Town Meeting Day March 3 to authorize up to $4.5 million in borrowing to renovate and expand its public safety building.

Voters would also be asked to spend $593,000 in the coming year to pay the full-time staff of emergency responders.

Fire Chief David Green says Woodstock is becoming a community of retirees and second-home owners and there aren't enough emergency services volunteers.

