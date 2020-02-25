Facts muddled in New Hampshire debate over destroying guns

New Hampshire lawmakers are considering allowing state agencies to destroy weapons voluntarily surrendered by the public.

Current law requires state police and other state agencies to sell such firearms at auction or keep them for their own use.

Rep. Renny Cushing told a House committee Tuesday he wants to repeal that law to prevent the sale of guns used in homicides.

But the law in question only pertains to voluntarily surrendered weapons.

Opponents said the state shouldn't get involved in destroying “perfectly good firearms.”

