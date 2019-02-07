Faculty unhappy with search process for new UVM president

The University of Vermont is close to hiring the finalist in its search for a new president but not everyone on campus is happy about it.

Suresh Garimella will meet with campus groups next week before UVM trustees vote whether to offer him the job.

But some faculty members say they expected to meet multiple finalists.

Faculty president Catherine Paris wrote in a letter to fellow faculty members, "Faculty across campus were astonished that the new president had essentially been chosen before faculty had a chance to meet him."

Paris invited faculty to a forum Monday to question the search committee about the process.

Garimella is now an engineering professor at Purdue University. He would succeed Tom Sullivan who's retiring after six years on the job.