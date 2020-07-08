Faculty votes to remove Franklin Pierce name from law school

The faculty at a New Hampshire law school bearing the name of the state’s only president, Franklin Pierce, have voted to support removing him from its title, weeks after students raised concerns about Pierce’s ties to slavery.

Pierce, the country’s 14th president, served from 1853 to 1857.

He never owned slaves and expressed moral opposition to slavery, but he was concerned with keeping the nation unified and opposed steps to stop slavery.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports faculty members at the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law released a statement Monday saying Pierce’s reputation was counter to the school’s commitment to racial justice.

The final decision rests with the university system’s board of trustees.

