The town of Fair Haven has banned vaping in its town-owned spaces.

The select board last week voted to add the ban to an existing ordinance about behaviors allowed in town-owned areas and playgrounds.

Violators could be fined $50 for a first offense and $100 for second and recurring offenses. Those under 21 caught vaping in the designated areas could also be hit with mandated penalties under state law.

The ban will start in December.