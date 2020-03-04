Fair Haven elects new, pawtastic mayor

Residents of Fair Haven voted and Murfee is the new mayor!

It was a tight race between three candidates. That includes incumbent Mayor Mara Lincoln, the goat, K-9 Sammy, the Fair Haven police dog, and Murfee, the therapy dog.

Eight eighth graders counted 350 ballots Wednesday morning to figure out the winner. At the end of it all, Murfee came out on top of the pet pyramid.

Murfee visits nursing homes, hospitals and schools with Caring Canines Therapy Dogs of Southern Vermont.

Mayor Murfee has a nice ring to it!

The goal of the pet mayoral race is to raise money for a new playground and get kids interested in politics.

Channel 3's Olivia Lyons will have the full story tonight on the Channel 3 Evening News.