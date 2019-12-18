Fair Haven group carols against school's holiday celebration policy

One Vermont community is speaking -- or singing out -- about Christmas in their school. Some parents took their kids out of class to go caroling Wednesday outside of the Fair Haven Grade School to make their voices heard.

Holidays are not celebrated in most schools the way they once were. Sensitive to the diversity of students, schools have curbed some religious and cultural references -- that includes open celebrations of Christmas.

"It's obvious in this community. It's a pretty important value," said Joe Donaldson, a Fair Haven Grade School parent.

"I think we should be able to celebrate the holiday joy with our classmates in school," said Annie Alexander, a 6th grader at the school.

About 50 community members, some parents and students of the Fair Haven Grade School, say they aren't pleased with the idea of their students not being able to bring any Christmas cheer to class.

"I think it's about the kids. The kids are confused at school, they're getting anxiety if they should mention Christmas," said Jake Helm a parent.

Some students said that a teacher told them they weren't allowed to talk about Christmas. The students say their principal clarified that, saying because of free speech, they can talk about Christmas.

"Originally weren't allowed. They were told not to say Christmas, not to talk about Christmas -- that's changed," Helm said.

School officials did not make themselves available to speak with WCAX, but school board chair Julie Finnegan issued statement saying while they recognize that many do celebrate Chrismas, the district also has to be mindful of others who may not share that belief, and that observing religious holidays in school can make students not part of the tradition feel left out.

Helm, the organizer of the event, says this has nothing to do with religion. "Christmas is supposed to be a magical time of year. Let kids be kids, let them have a good time around this time of year," he said.

Finnegan says the district tries to strike the right balance during the holidays.

