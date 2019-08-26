Fair Haven rescue squad is back after monthlong hiatus

The rescue squad in the town of Fair Haven is running again after a month hiatus due to understaffing and lack of a field supervisor.

The Rutland Herald reports that the squad has a new supervisor and several new staff members.

Board of directors member Lynn LaRock says the squad provides service from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is trying to rebuild.

LaRock said the board tried to attract staff through the state labor office and by placing ads in local publications and contacting Castleton University and the Community College of Vermont.

Other regional emergency services pitched in when the service stopped.

