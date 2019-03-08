Fair Haven's new mayor is a goat

Fair Haven has a new mayor. His name is Lincoln and he's a goat.

Lincoln beat his opponent by three votes.

But the election was kind of a farce. That's because Fair Haven doesn't actually have a mayor.

The vote was really a fundraiser to build a new playground. They didn't meet their goal but they did learn about civics.

"Kids got to vote. So when they went to the polling place with their parents, they were able to participate," said Christopher Stanton, Lincoln's owner.

"It was a nice opportunity, you know, he got his 'I voted' sticker," said Molly Clark, who nominated Lincoln.

Lincoln will not be required to run town meetings or sign any ordinances. But since he's a public servant, he's scheduled to attend a number of public events over the next year.

Sixteen pets were on the ballot. Most were dogs and cats. A gerbil named Crystal also was a candidate.