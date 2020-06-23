Fairfax Selectboard approves cell tower over neighbors' objections

The Fairfax Selectboard has approved plans for a new Verizon cell tower, but some residents aren't welcoming the new neighbor.

"It'll just affect everything," said Jill Decker, one of several

neighbors asking other residents the question, 'What if it were in your backyard?'

Fairfax Town Manager Brad Docheff says the tower is meant to serve one purpose. "One concern in Fairfax and the surrounding area and Vermont in general is the lack of communications service and lack of cell service in particular," he said.

But Decker, who lives in front of the new approved location for the tower, says she worries it will cause more problems than it is worth.

"Very much bothered by it, I'm just a person that thinks you know if you don't know much about it, it could be dangerous," she said. "We're concerned about the health, that's the main thing. And then also our property values will be affected by it so we kind of have no choice. I think we have a nice little community with some businesses and I don't think they need it."

Docheff says the process of vetting the tower's location and negotiating with Verizon left them confident that this was the right decision. "This has been a two-year process and I think the board has tried to do its due diligence in exploring and getting the data it needs to make an informed decision for the entire collective of the town," he said.

Docheff says the tower provides not only reinforced internet and cell service, but additional revenue that will benefit residents. "There are a lot of opportunities for that revenue, whether that is for capital markets in the future and letting us plan out other infrastructure that the town may need, or to invest in outdoor recreation, because that seems to be a very welcoming aspect of Fairfax," he said.

There's no set timeline for when the tower will go up. It's also unclear how much this will cost, but we're told once an agreement is made between the town and Verizon, more information will be provided to the public.

