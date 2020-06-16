Fairfax selectboard votes on new cell tower

The Fairfax selectboard was scheduled to vote on a cell tower to better connect rural Vermont residents.

We are still waiting to hear how that vote went Monday night, but here's what we do know.

The proposal was to build a tower about a half-mile in the woods off Fletcher Road.

When we talked with the town manager back in September, he told us the tower would give the town extra money that it could reinvest in the school or put it the capital development fund.

Some people living in the area say they worry about the wildlife should a tower get built.

We'll keep you updated with the results from the vote.