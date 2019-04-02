Fairfield remembers longtime fire chief

It was a funeral fit for a chief. Tuesday, Fairfield celebrated the life and leadership of Lyndon Corey.

Lyndie, as he was called, was a veteran, dairy farmer and founding member of the Fairfield Fire Department. He went on to serve as chief for 50 years.

The funeral started at the firehouse which bears his name. Horses pulled his flag-draped coffin through town, followed by loved ones on foot and by car.

Firefighters tell us Corey was the consummate leader.

"When he'd show up you would always know things were under control. Lyndie always, he knew where to tell you where he needed you. He was always a good mentor to you," Fairfield Firefighter Damian Boomhower said.

Corey was 86. He and his wife, Joyce, were married for 62 years.