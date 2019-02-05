Fairlee camp names additional counselors in abuse probe

A foundation that runs summer camps for boys and girls on Vermont's Lake Morey says two additional former counselors "inappropriately touched" campers more than three decades ago.

The Valley News reports the Aloha Foundation said in a January letter that an investigation revealed alleged sexual misconduct by three counselors totaling 12 incidents. It was sent to more than 10,000 former campers, parents and others.

The Aloha Foundation says they launched an internal investigation two years ago after a former staff member said the nonprofit didn't adequately investigate an incident in the 1980s. It showed allegations against a former counselor were true, and the foundation's response was inadequate.

The January letter says the foundation apologizes to those who attempted to come forward but didn't receive a supportive and immediate response.

It's unclear whether police are investigating.

