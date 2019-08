Transportation officials say Route 244 in Fairlee will be closed starting Friday night and going through the weekend for a culvert replacement.

VTrans say it will go from 6 p.m. Friday and go through Monday morning.

Officials say it's near the Route 5 and Route 244 interchange which is close to the I-91 overpass.

They say the contractor needs full access to the road so that's why it's being closed.

Detours will be in place.