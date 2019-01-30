Fairlee man on tractor struck and killed by train

Police say a Vermont man was killed Wednesday when his tractor was hit by a train.

Vermont State Police say it happened at about 5 p.m. on Route 5 in Fairlee.

They say it appears Lloyd Raymond, 88, of Fairlee, was using a small John Deer tractor to clear snow from a private driveway and across nearby train tracks when he was struck by a Vermont Rail Systems train.

Police say Raymond died at the scene.

An investigation is underway but at this time police say no criminal charges are pending.