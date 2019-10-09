Fake Nikes worth $2.2 million seized at California port

Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted almost 15,000 pairs of counterfeit shoes at the Port of Los Angeles/Long Beach.

The street value of the faux cargo is estimated at more than $2.2 million. (Source: Customs and Border Protection)

The kicks are illegal fakes of special edition and retro Air Jordan designs by Nike.

“Counterfeit brand-name shoes is a multi-million dollar criminal industry,” CBP Port Director LaFonda Sutton-Burke said. “The trafficking of these items is extremely lucrative and becomes more profitable in markets involving successful and popular products.”

Authorities found them in two containers labeled “napkins" on a ship from China.

The real shoes are highly coveted by collectors and sports shoe enthusiasts. They can fetch up to $2,000 online.

Officials warn people who buy specialty sneakers online are likely to encounter phonies at some point.

