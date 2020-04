Many cases are popping up in Vermont's senior living and longterm care facilities.

We're told Falcon Manor Housing has a few confirmed cases of COVID-19.

A spokesperson for the senior housing facility says they called each tenant to tell them and are working with the health department.

We're told common spaces are being sanitized daily, but will be professionally be disinfected Thursday.

Residents are being asked to stay in their apartments from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.