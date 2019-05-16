Fallen N.H. Troopers remembered

New Hampshire State Troopers are remembering the fallen with renewed memorials along the road.

State Troopers Scott Phillips and Leslie Lord were killed in a shooting 22 years ago.

Stretches of Route 3 were named after them with signs marking the way.

Twenty years have worn those signs down, so now they're replaced with help from the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, Department of Corrections and Trooper's Association.

On Wednesday, they held a ceremony in Colebrook.