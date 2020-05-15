Fallen law enforcement officers being honored

Fallen law enforcement officers are being honored throughout our region on Friday.

WCAX was there early Friday morning as Vermont's Governor was at a ceremony in Montpelier outside the statehouse.

Governor Phil Scott rose the flag and then lowered it to half staff.

The commemoration for officers who died on the job started with the laying of a memorial wreath and the reading of names.

There will be a national moment of silence at 11 a.m.

Vermonters are asked to pause for a moment and if you see an officer, wave or say thanks.

In New Hampshire, Governor Chris Sununu is ordering state and U.S. flags to be flown at half staff in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Sununu also declared this week to be Law Enforcement Memorial week in the State of New Hampshire.

"We are especially grateful for the bravery and dedication of the men and women who serve to keep New Hampshire's communities safe and strong," said Sununu.