Fallen motorcyclists honored in Essex

Local motorcyclists are honoring the seven bikers who were killed in a head-on crash in New Hampshire in June.

Police say 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was driving erratically and towing a flatbed trailer in Randolph, New Hampshire when he crossed the center line and hit the group of motorcyclists. He has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of negligent homicide.

About 50 riders met at Green Mountain Harley-Davidson in Essex on Sunday morning to begin the 100-mile journey to and from Stowe. Peter Curless, one of the owners, said he takes a group of customers to the Cold Hollow Cider Mill each year for free donuts and cider to show his appreciation for their business. This year, he decided to dedicate the ride to the crash victims.

“For me personally, my heart was broken for those riders and their families. It is an absolute tragedy,” Curless said.

The victims were members of the Marine JarHeads, a New England motorcycle club made up of service members and their spouses. On Sunday, bikers of various affiliations came together to ride in solidarity.

“it's not just Harley-Davidsons that are sitting in the parking lot and we think that's fantastic,” said Curless, “We don't really care what you're riding on as long as you're on two wheels."