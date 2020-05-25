Fallen soldiers honored in Burlington's Battery Park

The city of Burlington held a brief ceremony in Battery Park on Monday to mark Memorial Day.

Members of the VFW attended the event to honor fallen soldiers.

The ceremony was closed to the public but Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger's opening remarks were that this year's Memorial Day is even more important than in years past. Some of our freedoms have been compromised due to the pandemic and they were all earned and given to us by the men and women who served our country.

"The brave soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines who we remember today put themselves in harm's way in order to make the world a better place for their friends, their neighbors and their loved ones," said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

A few local veterans who attended the ceremony were glad to see the holiday remembered and that an effort was taken to hold some sort of service during the pandemic.