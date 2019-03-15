Falling ice damages car, company says bridge has no issues

Last week, a Royalton man says he was driving under this bridge on Route 107 in Bethel when an object went through his windshield.

Chris Decoteau says he and his passenger were covered in glass.

No one was hurt, but the car had about $500 in damages.

Decoteau reached out to the New England Central Railroad, the company that runs the bridge to pay to get it fixed.

He says he wasn't successful and is now asking the company to take measures to prevent this from happening again.

We reached out to NECR and they say there have been two cars damaged by "falling ice" this winter.

As for reimbursing drivers, it says this, they say the bridge was inspected and no issues found. NECR adds that the correct procedure in such cases is for motorists to handle through their vehicle insurance policies.