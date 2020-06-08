False positive test triggers scare at Rutland long-term care facility

There is no need for facility-wide testing at Mountain View Center in Rutland.

During Governor Phil Scott's press conference Monday, Health Commissioner Mark Levine was wrong when he said there is a positive case at the skilled nursing facility and testing is being planned. This morning the center learned the test result was a false positive and facility-wide testing has been canceled. The patient's original specimen was retested and as well as a new one. Both results came back negative. At this time there are no known positive cases at Mountain View and Rutland Health & Rehabilitation Center in Rutland.

Both are run by Genesis, the company that runs Burlington Health and Rehab, the long-term care facility connected with 11 COVID-19 related deaths.

