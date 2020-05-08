Families celebrate moms in senior facility while keeping their distance

There was a celebration for moms on Friday in South Burlington.

It was a car parade for the residents of Allenwood.

The senior living facility hasn't allowed families into the building for weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The parade was a way for families to cheer on their loved ones while safely keeping their distance.

Carolyn Gray's daughter and son-in-law drove by and gave their mom a cheer. The 89-year-old says she feels blessed.

Reporter Joe Carroll: What was this like for you today?

Carolyn Gray: I cried. It was just wonderful that so many people cared and they set it up for us and so many came.

"A lot of time the only way they can only speak to their parents or their loved ones here is through Zoom or Skype or even sitting between the porch out here, with the doors between them speaking on a cellphone," said Feron Boreham of Meridian Senior Communities.

Boreham says none of their senior facilities in Vermont has had any resident come down with COVID-19.

The car caravan made three loops around the building before it moved on.