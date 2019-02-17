Families enjoy Winter Carnival

The past few weeks have been a roller coaster ride of snow and icy rain storms. The cold did not stop families from appreciating the season at the 11th annual Winter Carnival in St. Albans on Sunday.

Christopher Ward has lived in St. Albans his whole life. Now he's introducing his son, Emery, to the Winter charms of the region.

"We were out on the ice yesterday on the lake," Ward said.

Ward is hoping the games, like mini hockey and reindeer ring toss, will make venturing out in the cold worth it.

There was plenty to see and do. Families said hello to a reindeer, roasted marshmallows, and enjoyed some sugar on snow.

People of all ages tried out some sledding, despite the somewhat icy conditions on the hill.

"The Hard'ark Hill Crew helps groom the ice out of things, so even though this is a pretty, you know, pretty icy conditions, in most places, they've been able to make it look like snow," Recreation Director Kelly Viens said.

Some girl scouts said they knew this carnival would draw in big crowds. That's why they decided to use the opportunity to sell their cookies. The girls also designed a sled for The Duct Tape Derby. They constructed a sled out of only cardboard and duct tape, as part of their STEM learning.

"This is a great way to get out and enjoy a few hours out with your whole family," Viens said.

Viens said they were able to make all the activities and food free for families with the support of event sponsors. There were also many volunteers that helped man the stations.