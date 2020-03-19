Families find bonding time together during coronavirus shutdowns

The coronavirus outbreak has closed schools and offices around the country. And while many jobs can be done from home, not everyone has that luxury. Plenty of Vermonters are continuing to work through the outbreak. Our Olivia Lyons spoke to a father and son in Rutland who are doing just that.

"My son is with me working today because school is out," said Thomas Jones of Tom Jones Masonry.

Amid the craziness of COVID-19, this father and son still get the chance to get outside and get some work done.

"He's a great worker. He's the best help. I get guys that are in their 20s that can't help as good as him," Thomas said.

Seventh-grader Rocco Jones enjoys not being cooped up inside.

"It's fun being active," he said. "I mean, going outside kind of makes me happy because being inside isn't really fun, honestly, and it's nice weather, so you might as well be outside."

Since social distancing went into effect, Rocco hasn't seen his friends as much as he normally would.

"It's kind of texting, basically, to see if they're allowed to go outside and stuff," Rocco said.

While many businesses are shut down due to the coronavirus, Thomas' company is still busy and he doesn't foresee a decline.

"There are still home improvements going on and now that everybody is home and they're looking at their house, I think it's going to pick up even more," Thomas said.

Michael Cavacas of Rutland hired Jones to fix his chimney.

"He got back to me within a couple of days with a decent price, so I said, go ahead, do it. So, start working, a lot of people aren't right now," Cavacas said.

Cavacas says he was sad to hear Gov. Phil Scott announce Vermont's closure of restaurants and says it has changed his lifestyle. But he does have some advice.

"When the weather turns like this, you don't want to be confined to your home. You gotta get outside, you gotta do something. It's good for mental," Cavacas said.

At a time when so many people are distancing themselves, a father and son are using the time to get closer.