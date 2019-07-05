Families gather around the state to watch fireworks

Hundreds of families watched and relaxed at Bombardier Park on Thursday night.

After a day of festivities around the area on a hot afternoon, everyone got to watch the fireworks.

Hundreds of people spent their 4th of July looking at the slopes Thursday at Smugglers' Notch.

There was no skiing, but a day full of celebration. The lawn filled up hours before the fireworks started.

Ike: What does the 4th of July mean to you?

Bob Kobiela: Great, it's freedom, and being able to be protected.

Rosie Tuffour-Mercedat: It means Independence, you get to do what you want and celebrate.

The Vermont Army Guard 40th Army Band kicked off the night with the Star-Spangled Banner.

The band made up of members of the guard playing in their 17th year and entertaining the crowd for the hour leading up to the fireworks.

The music echoed the field full of spectators right until the cannons signaled for the fireworks to begin.

For some its a tradition, and for others, it's the first time very celebrating.

"It's crazy man," Jon Ogie, from Nigeria, said. "I'm trying to bring some Nigerian moves among the national anthem."