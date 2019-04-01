Family brought corpse across New York-Canada border

A body was discovered in the back seat of a vehicle crossing the border from New York into Quebec.

It happened at the Mooers, New York-Hemmingford, Quebec, crossing.

CTV reports a Canadian family was traveling from Florida back to Quebec and an 87-year-old man died of a heart attack on the family trip.

Paramedics say the man had been dead for at least two days.

The man's elderly wife and their son told investigators the high cost of American health care was the reason they continued their trip back home to Canada.

The case remains under investigation.