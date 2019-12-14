Family celebrates new home with Habitat For Humanity

Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity held a home dedication celebration Dec. 14 for a family that's moving into its new home this weekend.

The celebration was to give the family an opportunity to meet the Habitat team of volunteers that put the duplex together, as well as give members of the team a chance to meet the people that its providing a living space for.

Emma and Timothy Hopkins said they were extremely happy that they and their three girls could move in before the holiday season, and Habitat for Humanity was glad that it could make the house available before Christmas.

"Today we're celebrating this family, and how this family will benefit not just today, not just tomorrow, but for years to come," said David Mullin, the Executive Director for Habitat for Humanity. "Thanks to the volunteers and the teams working over the past fifteen weeks that got this project done, with just enough time for the Hopkins family to enjoy a Christmas and New Year's in a new home, and that's what it's all about."

