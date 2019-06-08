A family displaced after a fire in Burlington’s New North End.

Officials say the call came in just after 10 Saturday morning after the family heard their smoke detectors go off.

The homeowners said they noticed smoke in the basement and evacuated the home on Alexis Drive.

Multiple crews responded and officials say everyone made it out safe.

“Parts of the basement were damaged by the fire and the full house was heavily charged with smoke. There were no injuries and we were able to bring a cat out and to the pleasure of the young children is doing much better,” said Chief Steven Locke of the Burlington Fire Department.

Crews say the fire is still under investigation, but they say it's not considered suspicious.

