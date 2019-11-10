Family heirloom considered good luck charm

Hunting is a long standing tradition in the Joyal family, and their youngest son Karson has taken his place among the hunters in the family.

Sunday morning he got his first Deer ever, 120lbs, for him, its been a very successful youth weekend.

"And then, all of a sudden, me and my grandfather looked to the side an there's a deer just standing there," said 9-year-old Karson Joyal.

Joyal was lucky enough to borrow the family Rifle for youth weekend, from his grandmother.

"Which was her moms, so a little generation to the gun, I feel like I kept a tradition going, like hunting is never gonna stop in the family," said Joyal.

"I told him to use my gun, and it's like it's not just my gun, it's your great-grandmother's gun, and she'll be with you, you'll have the luck with her," said Marilyn Judd of Holland.

The rifle has belonged to Marilyn Judd, Karson's grandmother, since 2013 when her mother left it to her. The rifle had a longstanding place in Marilyn's family, and it was very special to her mother.

"Growing up, we use to always go with my mom, it was her gun, and that's the gun she used," said Judd.

This rifle led to Marilyn getting her first big game animal as well, she took a 385 pound black bear.

"I put the gun in the corner and sat down and said okay mom, lets get her done, and an hour later, my trophy bear came out, and one shot, it was down," said Judd.

And 9-year-old Karson Joyal couldn't be happier to start his hunting career.

"It felt pretty good, because, first deer, first thing I ever got, pretty exciting," said Joyal.