Family loses everything in Mountain View fire

A family of four loses everything in a fire in Mountain View, New York.

Pictures of the blaze were shared by the Owl's Head/Mountain View Volunteer Fire Department on Facebook. It happened at a home on Wolf Pond Road.

Multiple departments including the Owl's Head/Mountain View Volunteer Fire Department, Malone Callfiremen, Duane, Constable, Burke, and Franklin County Fire Coordinators responded.

Officials say approximately 45,000 gallons of water was shuttled from the bridge to the fire scene.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for the victims, the family lost all of their belongings in the blaze. We have reached out to the local departments about any injuries. but have not heard back.

