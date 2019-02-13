Family of UVM student who died from cold starts fund

The parents of a University of Vermont student who died from hypothermia are organizing a fund to prevent it from happening to others.

Connor Gage/UVM

Police say Connor Gage, 19, of Little Falls, New York, was found dead in the snow of a parking lot on Feb. 2. The Burlington Free Press reports Gage had been walking alone after leaving a fraternity party and was intoxicated - exacerbating hypothermia that led to his death.

Gage's family has begun the "Connor Gage Never Walk Alone Fund," which his mother Dorothy Connor says they hope to use to help educate UVM students about the impacts of alcohol and cold weather.

Connor says she hopes to also promote safety practices like the buddy system.

