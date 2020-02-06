Family of murdered South Burlington woman ready for justice

The family of a South Burlington woman whose alleged killer was just caught says they knew he wouldn't be able to escape justice forever.

Adolphe Lumumba says what happens next to his sister's alleged killer is out of their hands. They are focusing on their family.

On Monday, the Lumumba family got the news they had been waiting for for 21 months -- Leroy Headley had been arrested on the island of Jamaica, where he's from.

Lumumba says they didn't think his sister's alleged murderer would be able to run from the law forever. "We had faith. We knew it would happen, so I wasn't concerned," he said.

Police say Annette Lumumba was shot and killed by Headley in her South Burlington home in May 2018, leaving behind three children -- two of them with Headley.

"We are learning to live a life without her. So, it's tough, but we are getting there," Lumumba said.

He says they've been getting help and support from the community and that the family is working together to raise her children. He says he has no message for Headley and that they'll be watching what happens within the justice system. "The rest of the stuff is out of our hands. We will just watch what the justice do from now on. We'll just focus on family for now," he said.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: Are you confident that justice will be served?

Adolphe Lumumba: That's all up to them, so I'm hoping.

He says they do have questions about how a wanted killer was able to sneak out of the country.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: How do you think he got to Jamaica?

Adolphe Lumumba: I have no idea. I would love to know that too.

Police have yet to provide answers to that question or to when Headley will be back in Vermont to face justice.

