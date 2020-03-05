Family of Vt. woman sues Mass. police dept. over her death

The family of a Vermont woman whose obituary gained national attention for its discussion about her opioid addiction has filed a lawsuit accusing police and jail staff of denying her proper medical care and causing her death.

The family of Madelyn Linsenmeir argues in the lawsuit filed Thursday that law enforcement in western Massachusetts ignored the 30-year-old mother's repeated pleas for medical help before her October 2018 death caused by an infected heart valve.

The Hampden County Sheriff's Department says in an emailed statement that it cannot comment on a specific death but “always aims to provide the best healthcare available” to those in its custody.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

