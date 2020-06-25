Family raises money to add lights to Lebanon skatepark

The Rusty Bearings Skate Park in Lebanon, New Hampshire is getting lit.

The park was built several years ago in memory of Tyler Kirshner, who died unexpectedly in 2015. He was a well known skater and blogger in the area.

The Kirshner family raised $350,000 to build the park a couple years ago, now they've raised another $100,000 to install lights.

Skateboarders who use the park say the lights will be a great addition, especially in the summer heat.

"It's been nice to had a skate park locally because then I can just go from my house. It's another opportunity to get up and get active because skate boarding and scootering is a lot of work," said Olivia Cook of Lebanon.

The lights are scheduled to turn on Tuesday June 30th. They will be on until 11 p.m. during the summer months.

