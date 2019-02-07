Family remembers UVM student who died in the cold

19-year-old Connor Gage was found dead Saturday morning in Burlington.

Connor Gage

"He came to Vt. to find inspiration and paid the ultimate price for it," said Norm Freund, Gage's step-father.

Police say he died of hypothermia while drunk. But to his family, Connor was so much more than that one moment.

"He was discovering and learning and coming into his own. That's one of the things that makes his passing so hard for us... not just that we lost him, but the world lost him,' said Dorothy Gage, sitting in her son's bedroom in Little Falls, N.Y.

Gerry Wiegand says is younger brother was an inspiration.

"For as young as he was, he was beyond his age. He was always in high spirits, beyond driven, and always had a plan," said Gerry Wiegand.

Cody was a freshman at the University of Vermont, studying neuroscience. Between classes, his family says Gage loved the outdoors, fishing, biking, hiking, and snowboarding.

"He is always going to be a part of Burlington and UVM," said Freund.

"He may not physically be here with us, but he is working through us, with us to earn something greater," said Dorothy Gage.