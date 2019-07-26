Family reunites with man who saved their baby

A deadly crash last week on I-89 in Milton created a bond between a man, a woman, and a baby that they never expected.

Brittney Lockerby has been waiting a week to give a hug to the man that saved her baby's life.

"If it hadn't been for Marc and how fast he responded, my son wouldn't have been here today," Lockerby said.

Brittney's three-month-old son Dylan had been suffering from seizures the morning of July 17th.

Brittney, her mother, and Dylan were headed to the hospital when they hit bumper to bumper traffic.

"I noticed he was coming out of a seizure and going right back into one and I kicked my shoes off and my first instinct was to run up to where I knew there was going to be someone to help him," Lockerby said.

About a quarter of a mile away, Marc Lipson was making his run for Dennison Lubricants when he got caught in that same traffic. Lipson has been an EMT and Wilmington volunteer firefighter for over twenty years.

"I went to a full sprint and grabbed the baby and did my basics on it," Lipson said. "I cleared the airway, made sure there was an airway, and next thing you know, the baby was crying."

Lipson was then able to flag down a trooper, who got an ambulance for Dylan.

"Everybody had said if it had been ten minutes later, there wasn't a hope for my son," Lockerby said. "We wouldn't be having these laughs and coos if it weren't for Marc."

Lipson says he's not a hero in any way, shape or form, and says he was just doing what he was trained to do.

His boss, Kevin White, feels more like a proud parent than a supervisor.

"Being in the military, I worked with heroes my entire career," White said. "You ask the individual, are they a hero? No. But in everyone's minds, mine included, yes."

Lipson may not embrace the term hero, but thanks to him, this family gets to keep embracing a lucky little man.