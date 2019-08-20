Family works to educate public about shallow water blackouts

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott recently named August Shallow Water Blackout Awareness Month.

In the U.S., there are about 4,000 drownings each year and about 30 percent of those are due to shallow water blackouts.

Now, a program called the Live Like Benjo Foundation is hoping to educate the public. It's named after Benjamin Haller, who drowned in 2014 after fainting underwater.

His parents say he died from a shallow-water blackout. That happens when the body is deprived of oxygen from someone holding their breath for too long, causing hypoxia or low oxygen to the brain.

Haller's parents started the foundation to educate the community and youth about these occurrences and how they can be prevented.

"It's very easily preventable: You just don't hyperventilate, you don't prolong your breath holds, you don't swim alone, you never play breath-holding games. So there are very, very simple rules," said Dean Haller, the president of the Live Like Benjo Foundation.

The program is offered through the International Sailing Center. Dean Haller says that he doesn't plan on ending the program anytime soon.