Fancy Dance school celebration hits the road

St. Albans City School has more than 800 students in pre-K through eighth grade. And they usually all come together for the Fancy Dance.

"We dance and they have a nail salon and a photoshop, they can go outside when they need a break and food and it ends with chocolate-covered strawberries," Principal Joan Cavallo said.

The Fancy Dance typically happens at the end of the year and features snacks, costumes and activities. But because the students were at home for the end of the school year, they didn't think it was going to be able to happen, until they realized they could take it on the road.

"So, we normally have a whole bunch of traditions we do this time of year. And the only thing you can really do is a parade, so we said OK, how can you take a parade and mix it with one of our traditions and give to the community and say goodbye to our kids? And that's how we came up with the Fancy Dance parade," Cavallo said.

What started as a small idea blossomed into an opportunity for the teachers to show their love for their students all over downtown St. Albans.

"To the community, it means a lot but to the kids, it means so much more. They get to see their teachers and know that their teachers haven't forgotten about them, because we all know that we aren't going to forget about the kids, but they don't always know that," said Shannon Marrier, a parent.

As much as it meant to the students waiting on the sides of the roads for the buses to roll by, in some cases, it meant even more to the teachers.

"Being able to see the kids and their faces, and when they get to see the staff, they get super-excited and rejuvenated and just feel we are still Raider strong even when we are not together, we are still a school family," Assistant Principal Stacie Rouleau said.

As for the kids who have now seen their end of the year tradition at school and as a parade, they said they preferred the parade!