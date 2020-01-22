Fanny Allen officials say equipment will monitor for future mystery odors

Surgeries are back on the schedule at Fanny Allen Hospital in Colchester. The operating rooms were shut down last month after employees became sick from a mysterious smell. Our Ike Bendavid got a inside look at what is being done inside to help monitor the air.

Fanny Allen operating room nurse Gwen Eckley was back at work this week. "It feels good. I had a smile on my face. We are all ready to get back," Eckley said.

She was one of the employees who got sick from a mysterious smell in October and was sent to urgent care. "I ended up having a little dizziness, nausea. My heart was pounding out of my chest," Eckley said.

She described the smell like two-stroke engine exhaust and that she felt 'hung over' and fuzzy-headed for a few days. Six weeks later, the smell and symptoms came back. "I was worse the second time, smelled a stronger smell," Eckley said.

In early December the University of Vermont Medical Center decided to shut down the Fanny Allen OR to figure out the source of the smell. They still don't know the issue.

Vice president of hospital services Dawn LeBaron says testing and monitoring did not find the exact cause, but they're taking several steps to catch any problems should it happen again.

Reporter Ike Bendavid: Are you concerned because you still don't have a source?

Dawn LeBaron: Would I love to say that we pinpointed exactly what it is so we can fix it, like in a patient diagnostic situation? A physician wants to do the same thing, but at the same time we know we have uncovered every stone here.

"A convergence of events probably came together and created a situation that made it happen at the time. All we can do here is be very reassured that we have evaluated at the deepest level," LeBaron said.

The hospital has now added a real-time air monitoring system, chemically-inert canisters to capture air samples in rooms, and carbon monoxide breathalyzers which will help analyze people's breath. "We have early warning signs now that we didn't have before," LeBaron said.

After several hundred patients' procedures had to be rescheduled, surgeries will start again next week, beginning with one operating room and ramping up to a normal schedule by February.

Reporter Ike Bendavid: Are you concerned moving forward?

Gwen Eckley: I'm nervous. They haven't been able to figure out what caused it.

But as on edge as Eckly is, she says she is ready to get back to work. "We're ready to get back," she said.

