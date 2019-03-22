Fans line up in Lake Placid to see Stanley Cup

There were happy hockey fans in Lake Placid Friday, where NHL hardware was visiting the region.

The Stanley Cup was at the Herb Brooks Arena ahead of the ECAC tournament.

The cup is stored at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto but is on the road 320 days a year so fans from all around can experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

This isn't the first time the cup has been to Lake Placid but fans lined up to get their photo and celebrate what hockey is all about.

"It's just to give them an opportunity to see it because not everyone is able to get to Toronto to see it in person. Everyone is just excited to see it, they get a chance to touch it, hug it, kiss it and see some of their favorite players' names on it, too. So, it's just a great opportunity for them," said Howie Borrow, the Hockey Hall of Fame cup keeper.

About 500 fans stopped by to see the cup. After it leaves Lake Placid it heads to Montreal.