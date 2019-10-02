Fantastic foliage finds in the Northeast Kingdom

There are some beautiful colors out on the trees in our region. The Northeast Kingdom has had some frost nights which help to enhance the colors, so our Sharon Meyer headed up to the lakes region of the NEK to see what she could find.

I'll let you all in on a little secret, the weather isn't always perfect in Vermont. Sometimes it's cloudy, cool and rainy on your day off.

At Lake Willoughby Wednesday morning, the heavy rain was over but there was a light mist, the clouds were hanging onto the cliffs and the winds picked from the north.

And even though the heavy rain has ended, the signs of the recent storms remain, with gushing streams and fallen leaves.

This is the lakes region of the NEK. Willoughby is probably the best known, but if you get off the main roads, there are several lakes and ponds, each one prettier than the next.

The foliage here is bright and at its peak. It won't be long before these ripe leaves start coming down.

We're off the beaten path here and there seem to be more horses than people. Nancy James had an exciting run-in with nature on Newark Pond this week.

"I was walking on Newark Pond Road, glanced up the driveway, standing right there probably 20 feet from me was a bull moose in full glory. Luckily, I had my phone and I snapped a quick picture. And then he started snorting at me and pawing the ground. And that's when you want to leave. He started right down and his gait, of course, is much longer than mine. So he was at the bottom of that driveway very quickly and I put up my hand and said, 'You stay!' Well, he didn't so I hid behind some trees and right beside the road and he came down and walked by and looked at me and eventually turned around and went back," James said.

You aren't going to find many tourists up here. If you are looking for scenery, nature and a little solitude, you will be happy.

Bea Dunsford and her husband have been coming to Bald Hill Pond for 40 years.

"I like the isolation. It's quiet, it's back to nature," Dunsford said. "Some days we're the only people on the pond and it feels like our own private pond."

Heading toward Barton and West Burke, there are many more scenic bodies of water-- Bean and Wheeler ponds and Crystal Lake.

But if you didn't pack a lunch, at some point you need to find a little civilization. The Busy Bee is a local hot spot in Glover, with the self-proclaimed best food in town. Not only do they have daily specials, but they also have home-made desserts including apple pie. Breakfast is also a local favorite.

Further down the road in Greensboro is Hill Farmstead Brewery, and we found where everyone is! Apparently foliage viewing is thirsty business regardless of the weather and award-winning craft brew hits the spot.

"We even got a little bit lost getting here, even though we come here every year. To get to the brewery there are some dirt roads to come across and whatnot, and we're like, we're lost but we don't care! It's gorgeous," Christine Vaccarelli said.

Vaccarelli and her husband are visiting from the Philadelphia area this week.

"This year it's great, you never really know what you're going to get, but it's always, it's just beautiful. But there's a lot more color this year than last," Vaccarelli said.