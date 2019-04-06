Farewell flight for F-16s in Burlington

Members of the Vermont Air Guard calling it a bittersweet day. At 1:58 P.M. the 158th fighter wing F-16 jets left Burlington for the last time.

“Lot of emotions, lot of feelings right now,” said Col. David Smith, the commander of the 158th Fighter Wing.

Hundreds of people on the Air Guard base and around the region had their eyes to the sky Saturday afternoon to get a last look at the F-16s that patrolled our region for the last three decades.

“Primarily, I am really proud right now,” said Col. David Smith just moments after the F16s took flight. Col. Smith showing his appreciation for the men and women in the guard.

“To see them all, they were just so excited. There were tears, there were high fives,” said Col. Smith.

The Jets, a part of history not just for their decades in the Green Mountain State, but for the whole country.

“From the Cold War to right here where we are today, it's been outstanding,” said Col. Smith.

Saturday marked an end of an era for the planes in Vermont.

“To think that they are not going to be here tomorrow, it's definitely mixed emotions,” said Lt. Col Nate Graber, the pilot had his last flight on the F-16's two months ago. But with the F-16’a departure a reality, a new normal sets in.

“Of course mixed emotions. I got my son with me, It's a tough day I guess, but it's all about the future at this point too,” said Lt. Col. Graber.

The controversial F-35s are expected to arrive in Vermont this Fall. The air guard says they will be ready.

“We have work to do. Now these airplanes are gone and the F-35s will be showing up in September. So we will continue through the summer and continue to get ready,” said Col. Smith.